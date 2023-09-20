Open Menu

Int'l Workshop For University Teachers Kicked Off At AIOU

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Int'l workshop for university teachers kicked off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A four-day international workshop on "Capacity-Building for University Teachers on Global Citizenship Education (GCED)" was kicked off yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day.

On the first day of the workshop, Emeritus Professor of Alberta University Canada, Dr. Swee-Hin Toh presented his online paper on 'Global Citizenship Education'. He stressed the need for citizenship education to overcome fear and hatred, adopt non-violent solutions and establish peace.

He elaborated on strengthening the delivery mechanism of GCED programs, teaching peace and conflict resolution, and added that there must be a global consensus on education for peace and human rights.

Dr. Toh also discussed the role of transformative education in the Future of Education Initiative of UNESCO.

He further said to prepare citizens to be equipped with values, attitudes, knowledge, abilities, and skills to participate in all dimensions of social development actively and responsibly at the local, national, and global levels.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood is taking various steps to improve the skills of teachers for the improvement in the quality of education and this workshop is being organized in this regard by the Department of Early Childhood Education and Elementary Teacher Education in collaboration with the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), AIOU.

The workshop will conclude on Friday, September 22.

