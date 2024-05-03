Int’l Workshop On ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & Data Security’ To Conclude On Saturday
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Six-day International workshop arranged by the COMSTECH titled “Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Data Security” will conclude on Saturday at the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Kazakhstan.
The workshop is being arranged by COMSTECH under its distinguished scholars program, said a news release.
This workshop, led by the renowned COMSTECH distinguished scholar, Prof. Dr Jasni Mohamad Zain, and Director at the Institute for Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (IBDAAI) at Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia.
Prof. Zain brought together experts and scholars to explore the cutting-edge advancements and applications of big data analytics and AI across various sectors, including oil, gas, and medicine.
Prof. Zain's captivating lectures delved into the theoretical and practical aspects of these fields, sparking insightful discussions on their real-world applications.
The workshop emphasized the critical importance of data security, ensuring participants gain a comprehensive understanding of data protection strategies in today's digital landscape.
The COMSTECH distinguished scholars program plays a pivotal role in fostering international collaboration and capacity building in science and technology in OIC member states.
This program identifies and engages top scientists, engineers, and scholars to serve as expert resource persons, facilitating knowledge sharing and capacity building activities.
Distinguished Scholars like Prof. Dr. Zain being invited to visit OIC institutions, where they offer valuable insights to strengthen academic structures, suggest reforms, and conduct workshops and training courses.
