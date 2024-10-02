Open Menu

Int’l Workshop On `Cybersecurity Landscape In OIC Countries’ To Be Held In December

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Int’l workshop on `Cybersecurity Landscape in OIC Countries’ to be held in December

The OIC-COMSTECH and Huawei Technologies will jointly hold an international workshop on the “Cybersecurity Landscape in OIC Countries: Issues and Prospects” in Islamabad from December 16-18, in hybrid mode

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The OIC-COMSTECH and Huawei Technologies will jointly hold an international workshop on the “Cybersecurity Landscape in OIC Countries: Issues and Prospects” in Islamabad from December 16-18, in hybrid mode.

Cybersecurity has become a crucial component for the stability and security of nations in an era of rapid digital transformation. With increasing reliance on digital infrastructure, OIC countries face unique challenges in protecting their data, networks, and critical systems from cyber threats.

According to COMSTECH, the workshop is aimed at providing a platform for stakeholders from OIC Member States, including experts, policymakers, and industry leaders, to discuss current cybersecurity challenges, share best practices, and develop strategies for mitigating risks and fostering collaboration.

Through expert-led discussions, participants will explore opportunities to build resilient cybersecurity frameworks that adapt to the evolving threat landscape, ultimately strengthening the collective cybersecurity posture of OIC countries and ensuring a safer digital future.

The topics to be covered during the workshop include Introduction to Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity Landscape in OIC Member States, Cyber Threat Landscape and Defense Mechanisms, Cybersecurity Policies, Regulations, and Infrastructure Protection, Cybersecurity in Government, Academia, and Industry, Emerging Technologies, Data Privacy, and Workforce Development and Specialized Cybersecurity Areas and Practical Implementation.

This workshop offers an ideal opportunity for cybersecurity professionals, policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, startups, academicians, students, and representatives from international organizations to collaborate and learn from each other. The applicants registering to attend the workshop must be relevant to the field of cybersecurity.

Related Topics

Islamabad December From Government Industry Share Best Huawei OIC

Recent Stories

Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmun ..

Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven

10 minutes ago
 SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangemen ..

SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches

10 minutes ago
 75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China cel ..

75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan

10 minutes ago
 13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 ..

Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

32 minutes ago
 Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to s ..

Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..

12 minutes ago
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreakin ..

Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreaking achievements

12 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar

11 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, ..

Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, Model Agricultural Market

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pa ..

Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector

11 minutes ago
 Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Lives ..

Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Livestock farms

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan