Int’l workshop on `Cybersecurity Landscape in OIC Countries’ to be held in December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The OIC-COMSTECH and Huawei Technologies will jointly hold an international workshop on the “Cybersecurity Landscape in OIC Countries: Issues and Prospects” in Islamabad from December 16-18, in hybrid mode.

Cybersecurity has become a crucial component for the stability and security of nations in an era of rapid digital transformation. With increasing reliance on digital infrastructure, OIC countries face unique challenges in protecting their data, networks, and critical systems from cyber threats.

According to COMSTECH, the workshop is aimed at providing a platform for stakeholders from OIC Member States, including experts, policymakers, and industry leaders, to discuss current cybersecurity challenges, share best practices, and develop strategies for mitigating risks and fostering collaboration.

Through expert-led discussions, participants will explore opportunities to build resilient cybersecurity frameworks that adapt to the evolving threat landscape, ultimately strengthening the collective cybersecurity posture of OIC countries and ensuring a safer digital future.

The topics to be covered during the workshop include Introduction to Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity Landscape in OIC Member States, Cyber Threat Landscape and Defense Mechanisms, Cybersecurity Policies, Regulations, and Infrastructure Protection, Cybersecurity in Government, Academia, and Industry, Emerging Technologies, Data Privacy, and Workforce Development and Specialized Cybersecurity Areas and Practical Implementation.

This workshop offers an ideal opportunity for cybersecurity professionals, policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, startups, academicians, students, and representatives from international organizations to collaborate and learn from each other. The applicants registering to attend the workshop must be relevant to the field of cybersecurity.