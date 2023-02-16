COMSTECH, the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation in collaboration with other partner institutions will hold an International workshop on "Defining Research and Innovation Strategy for Excellence", from February 27 to March 03

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):COMSTECH, the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation in collaboration with other partner institutions will hold an International workshop on "Defining Research and Innovation Strategy for Excellence", from February 27 to March 03.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the workshop will be organized in collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in collaboration with Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).

The workshop will be arranged at Islamic University in Uganda, Kampala while the participants from Pakistan will attend the workshop virtually.

The new paradigm of higher education places universities in a pivotal role within a knowledge-based economy, connecting all aspects of society.

Sustaining leadership for the next decades and beyond requires futuristic thinking, adequate planning, and staying relevant in a fast-changing world.

Research excellence often requires collaborative, interdisciplinary working across the University, within the region, and beyond; extending to other higher education institutions and businesses, nationally and internationally.

To attain excellence in research and innovation, new knowledge and indigenous solutions could be developed to address the great global challenges.

Universities are an ideal conduit for innovation, taking research towards commercialization and impacting the communities. Studies show, the top academic institutes have closely worked with industry, and public organizations extensively to increase their research productivity.

About the objectives of the workshop, the official informed that the workshop is aimed to identify the following key priorities that universities should consider while defining their Research and Innovation strategy, which could be the roadmap for the following years.

These priorities include identifying core competencies and focus areas within Research and Innovation framework, that aligns the university research and innovation portfolio with national needs and global challenges as well as promoting entrepreneurial activities by leveraging upon the university research base, to find innovative, low-cost, indigenous solutions to diverse societal challenges; The workshop will also focus on the transfer of technologies and innovations through prolific collaborations with public and private enterprises � technology diffusion, the official conveyed.

Resource persons from NUST will deliver lectures and share experiences on how to improve the quality of research by investing in human resources, creating an environment conducive to research, and fostering applied research and innovation in academic institutes.

NUST has become an example to follow for evolving its education, research, and innovation ecosystem.

NUST worked diligently in developing contemporary facilities, academic curricula, international linkages, competent faculty, and nurturing talents for the nation.

NUST has formulated its Research and Innovation Excellence Strategy (RISE) 2025 as its five-year strategic initiative that will build upon the momentum gained during the last three decades and is chalked out by horizontal-vertical partitioning of different components of the ecosystem � education, research, and innovation. NUST Research and Innovation Strategies for Excellence � NUST RISE 2025, will help in building its achievements and propel NUST to reach new heights in service to the nation, and global community, and meeting diverse challenges for humanity.

The workshop has been designed to address the interest of university management, research scholars, officials and policymakers, and enforcement officers, in universities of Least Developed Countries of the OIC.

The intended participants can register for physical participation (limited only to Africa) through�https://forms.gle/zsoZDsoiTezVLe37A while the participants can register through https://forms.gle/1zF9fNQBTmWa5vFL9 for virtual participation.