Int’l workshop on `Drug Design and Development' from May 20-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) COMSTECH- the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation will hold an International Workshop on “Drug Design and Development: The Arts and Science” from May 20-22.

COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar, Dr. M. Hafizur Rahman, PhD (Japan) will be the Course Instructor of the workshop to be held at the COMSTECH Secretariat, an official of COMSTECH informed.

Dr. Hafizur Rahman is Professor and Chairman, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Dhaka International University, Dhaka, Bangladesh and Ex-Fellow, BIRDEM, MEXT Fellow, Japan.

The intersection of art and science in Drug Design and Development represents an attractive frontier in pharmaceutical research. To explore this dynamic relationship and its implications for therapeutic innovation, we are delighted to announce our upcoming workshop on “Drug Design and Development: The Arts and Science.”

The official conveyed that this workshop aims to probe into the mutual interchange between creativity and scientific research in the quest for novel therapeutics.

The workshop will feature keynote presentations by Dr Hafiz ur Rahman and interactive discussions. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge research, network with peers, and gain insights into emerging trends shaping the future of drug discovery.

Professor Dr. Hafizur Rahman has a long association with COMSTECH and ICCBS, University of Karachi.

Through a collaboration between BIRDEM (Bangladesh Institute of Research and Rehabilitation in Diabetes, Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders) and ICCBS, he came to ICCBS and successfully established a “Molecular Diabetology Laboratory” at PCMD and expanded his expertise in the development of diabetic models in rats and used these models for different research projects.

He also trained researchers from home and abroad in the field of anti-diabetic drug discovery. He also established the mice islets isolation setup at PCMD for the first time in Pakistan, and identified several novel insulin secretagogues and explored their mechanisms. Currently, Dr. Hafizur Rahmanis working as a Professor in Dhaka International University, Bangladesh.

He has more than 60 publications in international journals. He also received MEXT fellowship from Japan for the PhD program and has been awarded several research grants.

He has a wonderful connection with researchers of few Japanese Universities, and received MIN6 cells as a Gift from Osaka University, Japan for PCMD, ICCBS, University of Karachi, Pakistan. Recently, Dr. Hafiz was awarded “COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar” title.