Int’l Workshop On `Making STEAM Education Fun With Traditional Toys’ On July 11

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Recognizing the importance of Traditional Toys, ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) will hold an International Online Workshop “Making Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education Fun with Traditional Toys” on July 11.

According to the ECOSF, the workshop is being organized jointly by ECOSF in collaboration with the National Science Museum of Thailand (NSM).

The teachers and students can participate in the workshop to learn the STEAM through an innovative concept of Traditional Toys.

The last date to register for the workshop is July 10 while the details of the workshop can be accessed through web link: https://www.

ecosf.org/STEAM-Education-Fun.

The evolution of toys always mirrors the changes in society and technology. Traditional toys have communicated with humans and dealt with the problem of identity. They have also conveyed messages, old patterns, beliefs and some rites that are being forgotten.

They have been made to show the children who to explore the role of science and technology in their life. In fact, toys from simple hand-made to digital give children a chance to explore and express their creativity and innovative skills.

