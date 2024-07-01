Int’l Workshop On `Making STEAM Education Fun With Traditional Toys’ On July 11
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Recognizing the importance of Traditional Toys, ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) will hold an International Online Workshop “Making Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education Fun with Traditional Toys” on July 11.
According to the ECOSF, the workshop is being organized jointly by ECOSF in collaboration with the National Science Museum of Thailand (NSM).
The teachers and students can participate in the workshop to learn the STEAM through an innovative concept of Traditional Toys.
The last date to register for the workshop is July 10 while the details of the workshop can be accessed through web link: https://www.
ecosf.org/STEAM-Education-Fun.
The evolution of toys always mirrors the changes in society and technology. Traditional toys have communicated with humans and dealt with the problem of identity. They have also conveyed messages, old patterns, beliefs and some rites that are being forgotten.
They have been made to show the children who to explore the role of science and technology in their life. In fact, toys from simple hand-made to digital give children a chance to explore and express their creativity and innovative skills.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
100 Jail Wardens passed out at Prison Staff Academy Haripur5 seconds ago
-
12 arrested, weapons recovered12 seconds ago
-
DSP holds open kutchery15 seconds ago
-
Deputy Commissioner imposes 30-day ban on activities to ensure Muharram security in Kohat18 seconds ago
-
ADC for adopting measures to avoid likely damage from flood10 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen urges businessmen to cooperate with govt10 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police conduct Snap checking of vehicles for Muhraram security, arrested some suspects10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 689 emergencies in June10 minutes ago
-
Boy electrocuted20 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti issues 240 tenders for uplift projects.20 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson playing leading role in safeguarding women’s right: Fauzia Viqar30 minutes ago
-
Two die, three injured in Upper Kohistan accident1 hour ago