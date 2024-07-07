Int’l Workshop On `Making STEAM Education Fun With Traditional Toys’ On July 11
Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Recognizing the importance of Traditional Toys, ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) will hold an International Online Workshop “Making Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education Fun with Traditional Toys” on July 11.
According to the ECOSF, the workshop is being organized jointly by ECOSF in collaboration with the National Science Museum of Thailand (NSM).
The teachers and students can participate in the workshop to learn STEAM through an innovative concept of Traditional Toys.
The last date to register for the workshop is July 10 and the details of the workshop can be accessed through the web link: https://www.
ecosf.org/STEAM-Education-Fun.
The evolution of toys always mirrors the changes in society and technology. Traditional toys have communicated with humans and dealt with the problem of identity. They have also conveyed messages, old patterns, beliefs, and some rites that are being forgotten.
They have been made to show the children who to explore the role of science and technology in their life. In fact, toys from simple hand-made to digital give children a chance to explore and express their creativity and innovative skills.
/778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIA launches ‘Operation Ashura’ special flights to Najaf7 seconds ago
-
HEC invites application under Pak-France PERIDOT Research Programme17 seconds ago
-
PHA to utilize all resources to upgrade parks of Murree10 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures to resolve issues of masses:10 minutes ago
-
Joint action Committee pay tribute to two eminent journalists Ishaq Mangriyo, Karamat Ali10 minutes ago
-
Flood risk imminent as heavy rain predicted in next 24 hours.10 minutes ago
-
One killed in Peshawar10 minutes ago
-
Eighth Space Summer School to be held at IST from Aug 05-0910 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Tank for Muharram20 minutes ago
-
Dacoits kill labourer in bid to snatch motorcycle20 minutes ago
-
Admin sets up Flood Relief Camps to cope with flood situation20 minutes ago
-
Multan faces surge in mobile snatching, street crimes, citizens demand action20 minutes ago