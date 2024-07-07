Open Menu

Int’l Workshop On `Making STEAM Education Fun With Traditional Toys’ On July 11

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Int’l workshop on `Making STEAM Education Fun with Traditional Toys’ on July 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Recognizing the importance of Traditional Toys, ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) will hold an International Online Workshop “Making Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education Fun with Traditional Toys” on July 11.

According to the ECOSF, the workshop is being organized jointly by ECOSF in collaboration with the National Science Museum of Thailand (NSM).

The teachers and students can participate in the workshop to learn STEAM through an innovative concept of Traditional Toys.

The last date to register for the workshop is July 10 and the details of the workshop can be accessed through the web link: https://www.

ecosf.org/STEAM-Education-Fun.

The evolution of toys always mirrors the changes in society and technology. Traditional toys have communicated with humans and dealt with the problem of identity. They have also conveyed messages, old patterns, beliefs, and some rites that are being forgotten.

They have been made to show the children who to explore the role of science and technology in their life. In fact, toys from simple hand-made to digital give children a chance to explore and express their creativity and innovative skills.

/778

Related Topics

Thailand Technology Education July From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

14 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

14 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

14 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

14 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

15 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

15 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

15 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

15 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan