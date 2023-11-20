Int’l workshop on “Sustainable Economic Growth through Establishing Science and Technology Parks” from Nov 27-29

(@FahadShabbir)

Isfahan Regional Centre for Technology Incubator and Science Park Development has planned to arrange an International Training Workshop on “Sustainable Economic Growth through Establishing Science and Technology Parks” from November 27-29 in Isfahan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Isfahan Regional Centre for Technology Incubator and Science Park Development has planned to arrange an International Training Workshop on “Sustainable Economic Growth through Establishing Science and Technology Parks” from November 27-29 in Isfahan.

The workshop is being arranged under the auspices of UNESCO (IRIS) and UNESCO Tehran Office (UTO) with the cooperation of ISTT, ECO Science Foundation and Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) aimed at building the capacity of the public organizations, science parks authorities, university experts and professionals managing the science parks and incubators to further develop their knowledge about establishment and management of such entities and supporting the k-based companies in their countries.

According to an official, the workshop will help research institutions, independent researchers and professionals, university graduates, and authorities to commercialize the results of research.

The training aimed at developing the capacity of players in the innovation space and increasing the commercialization of research findings.

The training will bring together the public sector as well as the private sector thus facilitating knowledge transfer between public and private sectors at the national level.

The knowledge economy has been described as the production and provision of services based on knowledge-intensive activities. These contribute to the accelerating pace of technical and scientific advances. One of the key components of a knowledge economy is nurturing startups and reliance on intellectual capabilities, human capital, research, and development.

Economic growth is dependent on the ability of an economy to develop and commercialize innovative products and services and develop new technologies.

The SMEs and startups have helped develop new technologies and bring up innovative ideas in recent years. These companies are shaped successfully when they are formed in a supportive entity like a science park.

Science parks play an important role in the development of technology and knowledge-based economies and are able to stimulate the economic growth of the countries. They play a significant role in developing a knowledge-based economy by accommodating high-tech firms and providing an environment that fosters creativity and innovation by startups.

ISTT is the founder of technology parks in Iran that helped the economic development of the region by nurturing startups and SMEs and creating employment opportunities for thousands of university graduates.

ISTT has helped the economic development of Isfahan Province through its technology incubators and science and technology parks.

About the objectives, the official informed that the aim of this workshop was aimed at conducting capacity building to innovators and researchers on how to commercialize their research findings and sharing knowledge and experience on the development and management of STPs and TBIs in developing countries and solve the challenges of their startups.

The training opportunity will provide technical assistance and information on various elements in a STP including admission of companies, services, assessment, and graduation of companies.

The workshop will give an Introduction to growth and economic development through startups support and the elements referring to establishing incubators and STPs, admission of companies, pre-incubation, incubation, Science Park, support services, mentorship, and financial affairs.

The participants will also be actively involved in learning the different elements and role players in the innovation ecosystem, and the role of Technology Business Incubators and Science Parks as one of the elements in this ecosystem.

Upon the completion of the training program and the country presentations, the participants will be awarded a certificate issued by IRIS and UNESCO Office.

The three-day event will include a two-day training workshop and a one-day field visit will be held in Isfahan, in the form of presentations and lectures, knowledge and experience sharing, group discussion and question and answer, participants country reports, field visits to relevant sites, evaluation and feedback and presentations and lectures.

Participants from developing countries, ECO member countries (Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan), Iraq, Mongolia, Armenia, China, Malaysia, Oman, Morocco, Nigeria, Georgia and Indonesia are expected to participate in this programme.

The combination of participants from different countries will allow for the exchange of knowledge and experiences and prepare the ground for networking and collaboration.

The training will target the below institutions including universities, government ministries and departments involved in research activities, commercialization, technology and innovation development, private sector funding research activities, the innovation hubs and science parks and areas of innovation.