Int'l World Braille Day To Be Marked On Jan 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :International World Braille Day will be marked on January 4 across the globe including Pakistan day focuses in helping blind and visually impaired people to read and write.

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) around the world use this day to create awareness about the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals and to encourage businesses and governments to create economic and social opportunities for the blind.

NGOs and disability organizations hold competitions and public outreach events.

Braille is a code that uses bumps and indentation on a surface to represent letters, which can be recognized by touch.

Visually impaired people read and wrote using the Haüy system which embossed Latin letters on thick paper or leather. This was a complicated system that required much training and only allowed people to read, not write.

