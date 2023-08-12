Open Menu

Int'l Youth Day Celebrated To Highlight Role Of Youth As Essential Partners In Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 08:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The International Youth Day was observed here on Saturday to highlight the role of youth as essential partners in change, and to raise awareness of challenges and problems facing them.

This year's theme of the day is, "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World".

On the eve of International Youth Day, various events, and seminars were held across the country including in Lahore.

The aim of holding various seminars and events was to divert energy and creativity of young individuals towards addressing the pressing challenges, posed by climate change.

Likewise events and activities on this day featured a series of engaging activities and thought-provoking discussions for young participants to learn from, so they can become effective advocates for climate action.

Talking to APP, Mohsin Jamal, a Punjab University student and active youth representative, said that the significance of International Youth Day transcends mere symbolism. This occasion provides with a platform to acknowledge and honor the inherent qualities of youth, recognising their potential to shape the destiny of nations and the entire world, he said.

Simultaneously, he added that the day serves as a poignant reminder of the hurdles that young individuals face. It emphasises concerted efforts to alleviate these challenges.

Noted educationist, Professor Dr. Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori told APP that the contributions of young people resonate across diverse domains, from catalyzing community development to championing environmental preservation and actively participating in a spectrum of social projects.

To a query, he said that the day helps exemplifying the unity required to surmount these challenges, fostering a world where the burgeoning generation can flourish and contribute meaningfully to a sustainable future.

In this context, Noori said that securing a promising future for these budding individuals hinges on immediate action.

International Youth Day extends a clarion call to individuals worldwide, urging them to unite under the banner of the United Nations and collaborate towards the attainment of its Sustainable Development Goals, he added.

