SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As elsewhere, the International Youth Day would also be marked in Sukkur on August 12 (Monday).

In this connection a function would be organized at a local hotel.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan would be the chief guest of the event to be organized by the Inter-Global Human Development Society (IGHDS),in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, Government of Sindh.