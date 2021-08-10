UrduPoint.com

Int'l Youth Day To Be Marked On Aug 12

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:08 PM

Int'l Youth Day to be marked on Aug 12

United Nations' (UN) International Youth Day will be marked on August 12(Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to recognize efforts of the world's youth in enhancing global society

It also aims to promote ways to engage them in becoming more actively involved in making positive contributions to their communities.

International Youth Day focuses on young people all over the world. Many activities and events that take place around the world on International Youth Day promote the benefits that young people bring into the world.

Many countries participate in this global event, which may include youth conferences on issues such as education and employment. Other activities include concerts promoting the world's youth, as well as various sporting events, parades and mobile exhibitions that showcase young people's achievements.

UN defines the worlds' youth as the age group between 15 and 24 years old, making up one-sixth of the human population. Many of these young men and women live in developing countries and their numbers are expected to rise steeply.

The idea for International Youth Day was proposed in 1991 by young people who were gathered in Vienna, Austria, for the first session of the UN's World Youth Forum. The forum recommended that an International Youth Day be declared, especially for fundraising and promotional purposes, to support the United Nations Youth Fund in partnership with youth organizations.

