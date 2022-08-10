UrduPoint.com

Int'l Youth Day To Be Marked On Aug 12

Published August 10, 2022

Int'l Youth Day to be marked on Aug 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :International Youth Day will be marked on August 12 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to recognize efforts of the world's youth in enhancing global society. It also aims to promote ways to engage them in becoming more actively involved in making positive contributions to their communities.

Many activities and events that take place around the world on International Youth Day promote the benefits that young people bring into the world. Many countries participate in this global event, which may include youth conferences on issues such as education and employment. Other activities include concerts promoting the world's youth, as well as various sporting events, parades and mobile exhibitions that showcase young people's achievements.

The UN defines the worlds' youth as the age group between 15 and 24 years old, making up one-sixth of the human population.

Many of these young men and women live in developing countries and their numbers are expected to rise steeply. The idea for International Youth Day was proposed in 1991 by young people who were gathered in Vienna, Austria, for the first session of the UN's World Youth Forum. The forum recommended that an International Youth Day be declared, especially for fundraising and promotional purposes, to support the United Nations Youth Fund in partnership with youth organizations.

In 1998 a resolution proclaiming August 12 as International Youth Day was adopted during the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth. That recommendation was later endorsed by the UN General Assembly in 1999. International Youth Day was first observed in 2000.

