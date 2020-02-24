UrduPoint.com
Int'l Zero Discrimination Day To Be Marked On March 1

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:31 PM

Int'l Zero Discrimination Day to be marked on March 1

Like other parts of the globe, International Zero Discrimination Day will be marked on March 1 in Pakistan to promote diversity and recognizes that everyone counts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Zero Discrimination Day will be marked on March 1 in Pakistan to promote diversity and recognizes that everyone counts.

The butterfly is the symbol for Zero Discrimination Day.

Organizations like the United Nations (UN) actively promote the day with various activities to celebrate everyone's right to live a full life with dignity regardless of age, gender, sexuality, nationality, ethnicity, skin color, height, weight, profession, education, and beliefs.

Many countries have laws against discrimination but there is still a problem in all layers of society in countries around the world.

Many countries still use discrimination as a way of governing.

The symbol for Zero Discrimination Day is the butterfly, widely used by people to share their stories and photos to end discrimination and work towards positive transformation.

The UN had first celebrated Zero Discrimination Day on March 1, 2014, after UNAIDS, a UN program on human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

