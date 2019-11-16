UrduPoint.com
Intolerance Dragging Country Into Quagmire: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:06 PM

Intolerance dragging country into quagmire: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that country is facing worst kind of intolerance in the modern days adding injecting political weeds and extremism into national politics were damaging the whole society far from our comprehension

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th November, 2019) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that country is facing worst kind of intolerance in the modern days adding injecting political weeds and extremism into national politics were damaging the whole society far from our comprehension.In his message on the International Day for Tolerance being observed by the Unites Nations today, the PPP Chairman said that democracy was being weakened under a plan where election process is getting replaced with selection to make the people of Pakistan irrelevant in governance and decision-making affecting the very fate and future of the country.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP leadership has always promoted tolerance to create an egalitarian society based on justice, equality and peace.

However, the party's founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was judicially murdered and the first elected woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was brutally assassinated.

Still President Asif Ali Zardari raised "Pakistan Khappe" slogan. Previously, President Zardari suffered 12 years in jail without any conviction and now he has been incarcerated since more than 150 days without any FIR, Reference and on mere hollow accusations, he added.PPP Chairman said that man who is tallest symbol of tolerance in Pakistan has been deprived of a duly required medical treatment including access to his personal doctors as his health was worsening day by day.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out PPP was promoting tolerance in Pakistan because it belongs to the segments of society who want their future generations to flourish in the country instead of those spreading intolerance here but dreaming to raise and settle their future generations elsewhere except Pakistan.

