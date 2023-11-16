Open Menu

Intolerance, Unacceptance Of Diversity Can Be Countered Through Unbiased Policies: Dr. Ghulam Mustafa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:53 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Department of International Relations GC University Faisalabad, in collaboration with the Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) and Tearfund organized a one-day seminar titled “Strengthening Social Harmony: Social Behaviour and Role of Academia” to mark International Day for Tolerance here on Thursday.

The event was presided over by Dr. Ghulam Mustafa – Chairperson IR Department while students of different disciplines of Social Sciences, research scholars, and lecturers also attended.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ghulam Mustafa said, “The rising graph of intolerance and extremism – particularly among youth, is alarming and needs to be addressed through prudent political decision-making and effective engagement.” He further said that youth must concentrate on investigating the stereotypes and narratives spreading hate and biases among the nation and come up with findings that suggest corrective measures and guide unbiased policies.

Shazia George said that peaceful coexistence and composite heritage cannot be nourished in a society where intolerance and extremist attitudes are appreciated and encouraged. The rising graph of intolerance and low level of social acceptance of diversity can be rejected through dialogue and corrective policy measures that engage the youth to learn the principles of peaceful coexistence and respecting diversity.

Jamshed Gill said that shared cultural values, and common social values are inevitable elements to strengthen the cohesive bond among the nations.

The other speakers including Dr. Adnan Nawaz, Dr. Imran Wakeeel, Dr. Arslan Jabbar, Sonia Patras, and Sonia Javed, collectively called upon the authorities and political decision-makers to introduce avenues and create opportunities for engaging the youth and to concentrate on capacitating them to reject intolerance and extreme attitudes from the society.

