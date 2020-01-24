“Intolerant India”: Indians endorse The Economists’ headline due to Modi’s policies

(@fidahassanain)

The citizens thronged to Twitter and targeted Modi for his anti-Muslim policies and damaging democracy in India.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24-2020) Indians citizens endorsed British newspaper’s headline “Intolerant India” due to strict laws and violations of human rights by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the citizens while addressing PM Modi said that The Economist’s title for India as “Intolerant India” is what Modi government achieved in 2020.

Another user tweeted that “Intolerant India” replaced “shining India”

Sushant Singh—another Twiterati, while referring to The Economist’s lead about India said that it was Modi who divided the world’s biggest democracy.

He wrote: “ Narendra Modi stokes divisions in the world’s biggest democracy.

India’s 200m Muslims fear the prime minister is building a Hindu state,”.

Adarsh E Devaraj said: “How India's prime minister and his party are endangering the world's biggest democracy. Cover story of TheEconomist this week: "Intolerant India.”

British newspaper “The Economist” ran a headline “Intolerant India” while strongly criticized the Modi government policies.

Last year, the Modi government introduced anti-Muslim laws in India to deprive them of Indian citizenship and offered citizenship to the non-Muslims who are living in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.