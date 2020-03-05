UrduPoint.com
Intolerant Indian Attitude Dangerous For Regional Peace: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Intolerant Indian attitude dangerous for regional peace: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the intolerant attitude of India was dangerous for peace in the region as the Modi government had been involved in gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the intolerant attitude of India was dangerous for peace in the region as the Modi government had been involved in gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister said while chairing a consultative meeting in ministry of foreign affairs regarding the rising situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). Kashmir Committee Chairman Sayed Fakhar Imam, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and senior officials of the ministry also attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberated upon the situation in IOJ&K and stressed the need for informing the world countries and related institutions about the volatile situation there.

The foreign minister said the lockdown imposed in occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by the Indian government had hit 214 days, with the security and communication clampdown now in its eight month.

He said several countries' parliaments had passed important resolutions about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said besides informing the parliaments of various countries, there was a need to update the research institutions and academia about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said the stubborn and intolerant attitude was dangerous for the region.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an important meeting was held in the Foreign Office about media strategy to highlight positive image of Pakistan.

The meeting headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was attended by Dr Shahbaz Gill, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Principal Information Officer Muhammad Tahir Hassan and high officials.

