FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The health department seized a large quantity of intoxicating drugs here on Tuesday.

According to sources, Drug Inspector Khalid Mustafa stopped a rickshaw in Iqbal Town area and seized the intoxicating drugs. Legal action had been initiated against the accused.

Samples of the medicines have been sent to the drug testing laboratory.