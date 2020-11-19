UrduPoint.com
Intra-Afghan Dialogue Vital For Afghan Peace: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:35 PM

Intra-Afghan dialogue vital for Afghan peace: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Intra-Afghan Dialogue was vital to ensure sustainable peace in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Intra-Afghan Dialogue was vital to ensure sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Muhammad Hanif Atmar in Kabul, Qureshi said Pakistan would continue to play reconciliatory role in the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction that Pakistan-Afghanistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) was moving forward successfully.

He said Pakistan wished a dignified return of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and mentioned that in view of facilitating the Afghan visitors, the government of Pakistan had launched a new visa policy.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan had always been a staunch supporter of Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He recalled that the recent visits of high-level Afghan delegations including Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Afghan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Speaker of the Afghan Velocity Jirga Rehman Rahmani, would pave way towards further mutual understanding between the two countries.

During the meeting, various issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process, law and order situation in the region were discussed.

Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts towards the Afghan peace process and for taking practical steps for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

PM's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq were present.

