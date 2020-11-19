Intra-Afghan dialogue vital to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said Intra-Afghan Dialogue was vital to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Muhammad Hanif Atmar in Kabul, he said Pakistan would continue to play re-conciliatory role in the Afghan peace process.

The two foreign ministers reviewed complete gamut of bilateral relations, developments in the Afghan peace process, regional connectivity, and people-to-people contacts, a Foreign Office press release said.

Qureshi, who accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan during his maiden daylong visit to Kabul, expressed satisfaction that Pakistan-Afghanistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) was moving forward successfully.

He said Pakistan desired a dignified return of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and mentioned that in view of facilitating the Afghan visitors, the government of Pakistan had launched a new visa policy.

The foreign minister assured his Afghan counterpart of Pakistan's steadfast support to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's consistently-held position that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that Afghans must seize this historic opportunity presented by United States-Taliban Peace Agreement and subsequent start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations for bringing an end to the conflict through inclusive and broad-based political settlement.

He underlined that Pakistan would respect the decisions taken by the Afghans in the peace process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed satisfaction at the important decisions taken by the two sides during 7th APTTCA meeting held on November 17, 2020 in Kabul including commencing of negotiations on PTA, progress on revision of APTTA, agreement of cooperation between Customs, and understanding about having an memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the central banks.

He recalled that the recent visits of high-level Afghan delegations including chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Afghan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Speaker of the Afghan Wolesi Jirga Rehman Rahmani, would pave way towards further mutual understanding between the two countries.

During the meeting, various issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process, law and order situation in the region were discussed.

Foreign Minister Atmar thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for Pakistan's support in the Afghan peace process and for the support extended to Afghan nationals during COVID-19 as well as facilitation of trade, transit and pedestrian movement.

The two sides also agreed that sustained peace and stability, enhanced trade, and connectivity would contribute to regional prosperity.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq were also present in the meeting.