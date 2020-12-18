UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intra-Afghan Negotiations – A Historic Opportunity To Achieve Peace: PM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Intra-Afghan Negotiations – a historic opportunity to achieve peace: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provided a historic opportunity to the Afghan leaders for achieving durable peace and stability through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He was talking to a delegation of Taliban Political Commission (TPC), headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who called on him here at the PM House.

"The discussions focused on the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward," a statement from the PM media office said.

Reiterating that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that the Afghan parties would continue to build on the recent positive developments in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan's consistent support to an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. He also underlined the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continued to make attempts to disrupt and derail the peace process.

He expressed concern over the high level of violence and called on all sides for reduction in it, leading to ceasefire. He said return of peace and stability in Afghanistan would provide a strong impetus to economic development, regional integration, and connectivity, benefiting Afghanistan and the region.

The TPC delegation's visit was part of Pakistan's serious efforts to facilitate Afghan peace process to achieve a peaceful, stable, united, independent, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Progress Media All From

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

14 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

16 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

28 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White Houseâ€™s Deputy Na ..

36 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

51 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.