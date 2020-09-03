UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intra-Afghan Talks Critical Move To Peace, Stability In Afghanistan: China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:19 PM

Intra-Afghan talks critical move to peace, stability in Afghanistan: China

China on Thursday said that the forthcoming intra-Afghan talks was a critical move to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and vowed it would be watching the development in this regard as neighbor and friend of the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :China on Thursday said that the forthcoming intra-Afghan talks was a critical move to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and vowed it would be watching the development in this regard as neighbor and friend of the country.

"Intra-Afghan talks is a critical move to peace and stability in Afghanistan. As the largest neighbor and sincere friend of the country, we will be watching this development closely," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while commenting on intra-Afghan dialogue likely to be held in Doha, Qatar.

"We support Afghan-led and Afghan-owned talks and hope that all parties will put country and people first and work towards same goal and through dialogue and consolations find a solution for lasting peace and stability," she added.

The spokesperson said that it was also international society's duty to support such talks especially the regional countries, adding "It cannot be achieved by just one or two countries." She said that the world should work together to help intra-Afghan talks to achieve early success and promote the steady development in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and added, "China will continue to play a constructive role."� According to media reports, an Afghan government-mandated negotiation team was likely to fly on Thursday to Doha, the initial venue for negotiations.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World China Qatar Doha Same Media All

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan&#039;s President announces new stage of ..

5 minutes ago

ADCB, Visa transform merchant smartphones into pay ..

6 minutes ago

Passion fights in wars, not weapons: Brig Khalid

2 minutes ago

Indian External Affairs Minister to Visit Moscow f ..

2 minutes ago

Huraira upset top seed Umair to reach U13 category ..

2 minutes ago

KPT shipping movements report

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.