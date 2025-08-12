Open Menu

Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 To Promote Economic Integration In Africa

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 to promote economic integration in Africa

Algiers, Algeria, will host the 4th edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) from September 4 to 10, 2025, aiming to promote African economic exchange and integration, providing a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to showcase their products and services

Over 2,000 exhibitors from 140 countries will participate, showcasing their goods and services, with expected trade and investment deals worth over $44 billion, information shared by Algerian Embassy.

The event will feature conferences, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, and networking opportunities.

It is further said that a platform dedicated to promoting the African creative economy, including fashion, music, film, arts, and crafts.

A four-day forum featuring leading African and international speakers discussing trade and investment opportunities.

The Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 is a strategic occasion for Algeria to reaffirm its place within the African economic sphere and project a revitalized image of its productive capabilities.

The event symbolizes Algeria's commitment to African unity and economic integration, aligning with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) goals.

Foster collaboration and partnerships among African businesses and governments. Enhance trade facilitation and integration into the continent's commercial momentum.

Highlight Algeria's capacity to host major events and its commitment to economic development and regional integration.

