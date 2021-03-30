Intra-city PSVs to run at 50 per cent capacity: DC Islamabad

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has announced that the intra-city Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) would run on the Federal Capital's roads and avenues with 50 per cent capacity only

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has announced that the intra-city Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) would run on the Federal Capital's roads and avenues with 50 per cent capacity only.

Talking to the media, he said rout permits of the inter-cities vans were being reduced to 70 from 100 to halt the coronavirus transmission to other cities from the federal capital.

Admitting the anti-COVID-19 standard operating procedures' (SOPs) violations committed by some public transporters in Islamabad, he said strict action was being taken against the violators to ensure commuters' safety.

The DC said the PSVs with more than 20 seats would be mandated to ply on the capital city's roads with only 10 passengers.

He said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration was taking serious cognizance of the SOPs' violations at bus stands, ensuring mask-wearing and use of hand sanitizer at each and every terminal.

Hamza said prime focus of the local administration was on pursuance of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions.

Administrative actions such as smart lock-down, implementation of the SOPs, sealing of hot spots and 50 per cent attendance at all the offices were being taken to curb the coronavirus spread during its third wave, he added.

He said the administration had already sealed multiple areas in the federal capital, whereas more localities for smart lock-down were under consideration.

The DC added that constant monitoring of various areas including Tarlai, Tramri, Bara Kahu and different sector of G series were underway.

To a query, he said metro bus capacity would also be reduced to fifty per cent in the coming days.

Meanwhile, citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have complained about the slackness of local transporters, who were not ensuring the coronavirus health guidelines at the passenger vans in order to mint money.

Nasir Khan, a commuter at Faizabad bus station, called for stern action against the local transporters, who were violating anti-coronavirus SOPs at Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) with impunity and posing serious threat to the lives of commuters.

Talking to APP, he regretted that there was no regard of the anti-COVID-19 SOPs in passenger vans which was a great cause of concern for the conscious people who had been fully following the health guidelines to protect their own and their family lives.