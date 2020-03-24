Intra district transport banned in Sukkur

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sukkur has said on Tuesday that intra-district transport was banned in the district due to the lockdown amid increasing cases of coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sukkur has said on Tuesday that intra-district transport was banned in the district due to the lockdown amid increasing cases of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, he said buses, coaches, coasters and public transportation of all sorts have been told to remain off the roads and concerned staff has been directed to ensure the ban so that threat of outbreak of the COVID-19 can be minimized.

The Minister for Transport Sindh, Syed Awais Shah has appreciated the cooperation of the masses on the lockdown announced by the provincial government and added soon the virus would be defeated, if the people remain in their homes.