UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intra District Transport Banned In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:05 PM

Intra district transport banned in Sukkur

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sukkur has said on Tuesday that intra-district transport was banned in the district due to the lockdown amid increasing cases of coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sukkur has said on Tuesday that intra-district transport was banned in the district due to the lockdown amid increasing cases of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, he said buses, coaches, coasters and public transportation of all sorts have been told to remain off the roads and concerned staff has been directed to ensure the ban so that threat of outbreak of the COVID-19 can be minimized.

The Minister for Transport Sindh, Syed Awais Shah has appreciated the cooperation of the masses on the lockdown announced by the provincial government and added soon the virus would be defeated, if the people remain in their homes.

Related Topics

Sindh RTA Sukkur All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Olympic Committee calls for postponement of Tok ..

6 minutes ago

'Asterix' co-creator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) launches its first-e ..

6 minutes ago

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairs meeting to streamli ..

6 minutes ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore Camp Jail Superintendent confirms first Cor ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.