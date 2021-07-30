Intra-party Elections A Key Part Of The PTI's Constitution: Ahmad Jawad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:07 PM
Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Friday said that the constitution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ensures Intra-party elections
Reacting to Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notice to PTI, he said that Chairman PTI Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only political leader with a clear vision and unflinching stance on intra-party elections, said a press release.
He said, PTI not only held intra-party elections but also introduced innovation and transparency in the system.
PTI is the only political party which constituted independent election commission for intra-party elections.
PTI's central election commission is responsible for holding intra-party elections from he top to the lowest level, he added.
PTI held its last intra-party election in June 2017 which was widely covered by the national media, said Ahmad Jawad.
He said that Political parties were required to hold intra-party elections in 5 years under election law.
According to the law, nearly one year period is left for holding intra-party election of PTI.
He said that PTI is reviewing the notice of the Election Commission from various aspects and will announce future course of action.