Intra-party elections a key part of the PTI's constitution: Ahmad Jawad

Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Friday said that the constitution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ensures Intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Friday said that the constitution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ensures Intra-party elections.

Reacting to Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notice to PTI, he said that Chairman PTI Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only political leader with a clear vision and unflinching stance on intra-party elections, said a press release.

He said, PTI not only held intra-party elections but also introduced innovation and transparency in the system.

PTI is the only political party which constituted independent election commission for intra-party elections.

PTI's central election commission is responsible for holding intra-party elections from he top to the lowest level, he added.

PTI held its last intra-party election in June 2017 which was widely covered by the national media, said Ahmad Jawad.

He said that Political parties were required to hold intra-party elections in 5 years under election law.

According to the law, nearly one year period is left for holding intra-party election of PTI.

He said that PTI is reviewing the notice of the Election Commission from various aspects and will announce future course of action.

