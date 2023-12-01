Open Menu

Intra-Party Elections Of ANP Bahawalpur Held

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Intra-Party elections of ANP Bahawalpur held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Intra-Party elections of Awami National Party (ANP) Bahawalpur division were held here and new-office holders of the party for Bahawalpur division were elected.

According to a press release issued here, following the directives of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and on the directions of the central leadership of Awami National Party, the intra-party elections of ANP Bahawalpur Division were held.

According to the results of the intra-party elections, Muhammad Nawaz Naji were elected as Divisional President of ANP Bahawalpur Division, Syed Azhar Shamsi as Division General Secretary, Sajjad Mirani as Secretary Information, Muhammad Ali Bhatti as the District President, Muhammad Younas as the Vice District President and Hafiz Moeen as the District General Secretary.

Dr. Muhammad Mamoon Rasheed was elected as the Tehsil President, Muhammad Abid as the Vice Tehsil President, Ghulam Fareed Bhatti as the Tehsil General Secretary, Haji Muhammad Imran as the City President and Iqbal as the City General Secretary of ANP Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Bahawalpur Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

14 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

14 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

14 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

14 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

14 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

14 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

15 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan