Intra-Party elections of ANP Bahawalpur held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Intra-Party elections of Awami National Party (ANP) Bahawalpur division were held here and new-office holders of the party for Bahawalpur division were elected.

According to a press release issued here, following the directives of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and on the directions of the central leadership of Awami National Party, the intra-party elections of ANP Bahawalpur Division were held.

According to the results of the intra-party elections, Muhammad Nawaz Naji were elected as Divisional President of ANP Bahawalpur Division, Syed Azhar Shamsi as Division General Secretary, Sajjad Mirani as Secretary Information, Muhammad Ali Bhatti as the District President, Muhammad Younas as the Vice District President and Hafiz Moeen as the District General Secretary.

Dr. Muhammad Mamoon Rasheed was elected as the Tehsil President, Muhammad Abid as the Vice Tehsil President, Ghulam Fareed Bhatti as the Tehsil General Secretary, Haji Muhammad Imran as the City President and Iqbal as the City General Secretary of ANP Bahawalpur.