Intra-Tareen Cricket Academy League Concludes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Tareen cricket Academy organized the Intra-Tareen Cricket Academy League, showcasing the talent of over 70 players registered with the academy.
The league aimed to promote Under-15 and Under-19 players, fostering a platform for emerging cricketing talent.
Four teams including Tareen Tornadoes, Tareen Titans, Tareen Sultan, and Tareen Knight participated in the tournament. The final match was held between Tareen Sultan and Tareen Titans, where the Titans triumphed with a 67-run victory.
Umar Tariq was awarded player of the Match in the final, while Zahid Sindhi was recognized as Player of the Tournament.
Hussain Ali, grandson of Jahangir Khan Tareen, was the chief guest at the event. He presented the winner’s trophy to Mubashir Ali, captain of the Tareen Titans, and the runner-up trophy to Shoaib Bilal, captain of the Tareen Sultan team. Hussain Ali also commended the players for their dedication and sportsmanship.
