Intra-university Consortium On Climate Change, Sustainability, Conservation Held At IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Intra-university consortium on climate change, sustainability, conservation held at IUB

Intra-university Consortium on Climate Change, Sustainability, and Conservation was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :

Various departments including Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Economics, and Faculties including Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Engineering, and Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science working on this multidisciplinary issue were gathered for sharing their research work and brainstorming discussion. This Intra-university Consortium will lead IUB towards Inter-universities Consortium on March 21 and March 22.

First time in Pakistan IUB took this initiative that researchers from different universities will seek research solutions for mitigating Climate Change. Likewise, the proposed Inter-universities Consortium is going to provide a platform for long-term capacity-building programs for the faculty, scholars, and students to use joint wisdom and share experiences and knowledge on Climate Change with each other.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the Chief Patron of this event appreciated the initiative of Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Science, and her team including Dr. Wajid Nasim Jatoi, Dr. Abdullah, Dr. Nargis Naz, and Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha to create synergy among different departments to work in collaboration.

He further added that Inter-universities Consortium would bring better chances, options, and opportunities to address some of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, climate action, life on land and Partnership.

