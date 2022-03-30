UrduPoint.com

Intramuscular, Intravenous Needles Do Not Invalidate Fast: Mufti Asghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Member Mufti Ali Asghar on Wednesday said the intramuscular and intravenous needles did not invalidate or break one's fast as long as they were non-nutritious

Brushing aside some common misconceptions prevailing in the society, he said taking COVID jab, insulin, glucose drip, eye drops and blood test were permissible and did not affect the fast of a Muslim.

But eye drops, oxygen mask, asthma pump, pills or tablets, nose spray, contact lens were forbidden while fasting in Ramazan, he added.

Mufti Asghar said religious scholars were unanimously agreed on the following do's and don'ts while fasting in the holy month of Ramazan. In this regard, they have given many a Fatwa in the light of Shariah and Sunnah, he maintained.

He also advised the fasting persons to keep Mufti and Ulema in loop for further redressal of their confusions on the matter.

