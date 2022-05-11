UrduPoint.com

Introducing Elections Reforms Is Top Most Agenda Of Government: Kaira

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said introducing election reforms was the top most agenda of the incumbent government as all the political parties should have to work to bring out the country from different challenges.

Taking to a private news channel, he said hard decisions would be taken for betterment of the country and although it was difficult to go in elections after taking hard decisions but we would go.

He said decision would be taken with consensus of all political allied parties regarding to hold next general elections, adding technically it was difficult to hold the general elections before six to seven months.

Replying to a question, he categorically denied that the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership to stop PPP cabinet ministers to go London for holding meeting with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif he said adding it was purely PML-N's internal meeting so nor they called PPP and neither appropriate for us to attend that meeting.

The SAPM said the president of the country was playing a role of opposition leader which was not suited him.

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also worried about the current situation of the country and its problems as well.

