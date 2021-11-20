Introducing EVM only way to eradicate rigging in elections, says MPA Fazal Elahi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sports and Culture Wing Fazal Elahi has said that the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and I-voting were revolutionary steps of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as use of technology was essential for bringing transparency in the electoral process.

Talking to APP, he said PTI after a long struggle had presented the solution to make the electoral process transparent. MPA Fazal Elahi said the losing parties never accepted their defeat by questioning the authenticity of election results. The losers in every election except the 1970s had not levelled rigging allegations, he added.

Making the polling process fair and transparent, he said, was the topmost priority of the PTI government and the use of technology was imperative to achieve the desired results. The introduction of EVMs and I-voting were revolutionary steps in that regard, he further added.

He said the government has launched a media campaign to sensitize the public about the use of EVMs in the elections. He said, after tireless efforts, the solution of bringing transparency in the electoral process had been presented before the countrymen.

The use of EVMs in elections in neighboring India, with a population five times more than Pakistan's, was an accepted norm, MPA Fazal Elahi said. He said objections were raised in every election as the defeated parties never admitted their defeat.

He said as the next general election was due in about two years, the PTI government was taking important steps to address the challenge of making the polling process transparent.

He said earlier the use of direct technology with reference to the EVMs was allowed but the Election Commission was not still ready to adopt it.

He also appreciated the hard work being done by the Ministry of Science and Technology for introducing EVM to get rid of rigging. He launched a special campaign for raising public awareness on electoral reforms, especially the introduction of EVMs and giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

He said a decision has been taken regarding the locally manufactured EVM model to be included for display on various forums so as to provide firsthand information to the general public regarding the use of EVM. He said the general public has rejected the negative propaganda of the opposition regarding the EVM.

MPA Fazal Elahi said that the PTI Sports and Culture Wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has engaged many youth across the province in healthy sports activities besides hosting many cultural gatherings. He said PTI is the government of youth that is why Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has fully focused on sports, culture and youth activities. He said currently sports and culture activities continued in District Chitral wherein players from Upper and Lower Dir, Upper and Lower Kohistan are taking part. He said hosting of such sports and culture activities aimed at providing due opportunities to the youth of far flung areas.