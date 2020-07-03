Introducing institutional reforms is top priority of PTI govt: Andleeb Abbas

PTI lawmaker Andleeb Abbas on Friday said that introducing institutional reforms in the entire system, particularly in the judiciary and the accountability process was the main slogan and part of manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) and there would have no flaws in the decades old prosecution system and decision making process if reforms were introduced at early stage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :PTI lawmaker Andleeb Abbas on Friday said that introducing institutional reforms in the entire system, particularly in the judiciary and the accountability process was the main slogan and part of manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) and there would have no flaws in the decades old prosecution system and decision making process if reforms were introduced at early stage.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, she said we have respect for the judges and judiciary and the PTI government has great contribution of working on NAB and judicial reforms.

Regarding PIA's issue, Andleeb Abbas said that she had warned and identified in her write up on 'right to information' some three years back that PIA was headed by a court marshalled Shujaat Azeem who was beother of Tariq Azeem.

Later in 2018. he was removed from the slot and made Advisor by the Supreme Court in its suo motu action on her disclosures, she said and added that any development was based on two things; institutional development and human development of which the later was collapsed in our country.

To a question, she said the Opposition lawmaker Mushahidullah on the flor of the Upper House, strongly resisted and opposed the government's move of termination of fake degree holder pilots. Further more, the government was also blamed for earning bad reputation for the national flag carrier after another air crash killing 97 passengers, she concluded.