Introducing reforms mandatory for transparency in electoral process: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the introducing electoral reforms were essential to ensure more free, fair and transparency in the elections process.

The next general elections would be held under Parliament Act to make them transparent, the minister said talking to a private news channel.

He said the incumbent government intended to make legislation or introduce reforms in the Parliament to discourage rigging and horse-trading practices to streamline the electoral system to yield desirous results.

He said the government was ready to take opposition on-board on national important issues excluding the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in their corruption cases.

The minister claimed the opposition parties were only interested in getting production orders for their corrupt lawmakers, adding they had adopted no-serious attitude in legislation on various people's issues in the Parliament.

Farrukh Habib said the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not seen or unaware about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) till today.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not perturbed from the current meeting between former president Asif Ali Zadari and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.