UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Introducing Reforms Mandatory For Transparency In Electoral Process: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:38 PM

Introducing reforms mandatory for transparency in electoral process: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the introducing electoral reforms were essential to ensure more free, fair and transparency in the elections process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the introducing electoral reforms were essential to ensure more free, fair and transparency in the elections process.

The next general elections would be held under Parliament Act to make them transparent, the minister said talking to a private news channel.

He said the incumbent government intended to make legislation or introduce reforms in the Parliament to discourage rigging and horse-trading practices to streamline the electoral system to yield desirous results.

He said the government was ready to take opposition on-board on national important issues excluding the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in their corruption cases.

The minister claimed the opposition parties were only interested in getting production orders for their corrupt lawmakers, adding they had adopted no-serious attitude in legislation on various people's issues in the Parliament.

Farrukh Habib said the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not seen or unaware about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) till today.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not perturbed from the current meeting between former president Asif Ali Zadari and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Moscow Police Detain 3 Men for Making, Selling Fak ..

11 minutes ago

National Assembly panel directs FBR to address GST ..

11 minutes ago

World Test Championship final scoreboard

15 minutes ago

Wrestling trials to be held on July 2

15 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Will Visit Berlin on July 12 for Ta ..

21 minutes ago

Spain Will Not Allow New Referendum on Catalonia's ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.