Introduction Ceremony Of Book "Seerat-e-Khairul-Bashar" On Aug 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 10:10 PM

The introduction ceremony of book "Seerat-e-Khairul-Bashar" Peace Be Upon Him", authored by former provincial minister Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, will be held on August 16, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Audiovisual Center, University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):The introduction ceremony of book "Seerat-e-Khairul-Bashar" Peace Be Upon Him", authored by former provincial minister Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, will be held on August 16, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Audiovisual Center, University of Karachi.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will president the event while VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University Professor Dr. Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan will be the chief guest. Former provincial minister Abdul Rauf Siddiqui will express his views regarding his book.

