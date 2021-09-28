UrduPoint.com

Introduction Of E-tendering In LG&CD To Ensure Transparency: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:13 AM

Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Mehmoodur Rasheed on Monday said that launching of E-tendering system was a revolutionary step of local government for bringing transparency and ensuring good governance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Mehmoodur Rasheed on Monday said that launching of E-tendering system was a revolutionary step of local government for bringing transparency and ensuring good governance.

He was addressing a training workshop on E-tendering system here. Secretary LG&CD Noorul Ameen Mangel and others officers concerned were also present in the workshop. More than 100 contractors received online training through the workshop.

The Minister said with the implementation of E-tendering system, the contractors could participate in the process from anywhere in the world and for this revolutionary change all credit goes to Secretary Noorul Ameen Mangel for this futuristic way forward.

He further added that by this step the contractors affiliated with the engineering council of Pakistan not only have the equal opportunities but also get rid of formal paperwork and red-tapism thus leading to ease of doing business and transparency. Mehmoodur Rasheed said a dashboard would also be set up on provincial level for monitoring of the E-tendering system.

The LG&CD Secretary said the introduction of new reforms in the development sector was aimed at transparency, merit and good governance. The condition of enlistment had been abolished with implementationof online tendering system, while awareness sessions would also be conducted for guidance of thecontractors in different phases at all the divisional headquarters, he added.

