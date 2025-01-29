- Home
- Pakistan
- Introduction of electric buses a significant step towards promoting sustainable transportation:exper ..
Introduction Of Electric Buses A Significant Step Towards Promoting Sustainable Transportation:experts
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 08:35 PM
Civil society organizations and environmental activists have welcomed the government's decision to introduce electric buses in Islamabad, terming it a "significant step" towards reducing air pollution and promoting sustainable transportation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Civil society organizations and environmental activists have welcomed the government's decision to introduce electric buses in Islamabad, terming it a "significant step" towards reducing air pollution and promoting sustainable transportation.
These electric busses have been operated on 13 routes including Faizabad to Nust Metro Station, Faizabad to Allama Iqbal Open University, Pak Secretariat to Kachhari Metro Station, National Library to Pims Metro Station.
Similarly, other routes include Pims to Bari Imam, D12 from Nust Metro Station, Pims to Nust Metro Station, Pims to Golra Sharif, Abpara to Tiramari, Khanna Pul to Nellore, Faizabad to Peer Wadhai Mor, Golra Mor to Wah Cantt and routes from Golra Mor to I-16 are included.
Environmental expert Muneer Ahmed said the electric buses will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.
"We have been advocating for eco-friendly transportation solutions for years, and it's heartening to see the government taking concrete steps in this direction," he stated.
A commuter Ameen Faheem said, "The electric bus is a game-changer for me adding that I can finally enjoy a peaceful commute without the noise and pollution of traditional buses."
Electric buses can significantly improve public health by reducing exposure to air pollutants and noise pollution.
Civil society members, however, emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to ensure the success of the initiative, including the establishment of a reliable charging infrastructure and the training of drivers.
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2056 seconds ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara15 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2615 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party42 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland15 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge15 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events14 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project30 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident30 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies30 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari30 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops list of most polluted cities24 minutes ago