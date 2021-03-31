UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Introduction Of Modern Technology To Ensure Better Road Surveillance: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:31 PM

Introduction of modern technology to ensure better road surveillance: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Wednesday that introduction of modern technology would prove a milestone in ensuring better traffic surveillance on motorways and highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Wednesday that introduction of modern technology would prove a milestone in ensuring better traffic surveillance on motorways and highways.

Speaking as chief gust at the launch of drone patrol, body won and PSV management system here, he said that in Pakistan there was a tendency that the drivers speed up when they cross the camera point and reduce the speed when they reach the camera point but with introduction of drones, they would not be able to cheat the traffic police.

Murad Saeed said that Intelligent Transport System (ITS) has been introduced on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway and with the passage of time all nationalize road network would be linked with ITS.

He said that for bringing transparency e-bidding,e-billing and e-tendering process has been launched in the National Highway Authority.

He said in the past commission was taken by the rulers in mega projects but introduction of technology as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would help root out corruption.

He specially thanked Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for providing modern equipment to the Motorway Police. He congratulated Inspector General Motorway Police Syed Kaleem Imam and his team on achievement of this landmark, which would prove a milestone in surveillance of traffic on motorways and highways.

Moreover, he said that NHMP has also introduced Hamsafar app to guide the road users before start of the journey.

He said that the NHA has increased its revenge by Rs 50 billion from its Right of Way and new road infrastructure projects would be built from its own resources.

He said that in the tenure of the present government not a single road project has been started with the loan,all projects were being built with invested money.

He said that since PTI came to power not a single rupee toll revenue had been increased by the NHA. Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) which had been handed over to a concessionaire by the previous government,they increase the toll as per the agreement.

Murad Saeed said that when the present government talked about its achievements during the past two and a half years, the PML-N leaders say they had built motorways. However, he said that the PTI has executed 1654 kilometer road projects in half of its term whereas the previous regime had constructed only 624 km new roads.

He said that the present government has launched 11 news projects since coming to power.

About the upcoming projects, he said that Chitral-Shandoor road,Lodhran-Multan-Bahawalpur section, Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, Swat Motorway phase two, and Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway would be taken up this year.

He said that Chaman-Quetta-Karachi Highway was in dilapidated conduction and it would be converted into a modern expressway.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and IG Motorway Police Syed Kaleem Imam also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the drone patrolling, body worn cameras and PSV management system was launched and demonstration of drone patrolling was done.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Imran Khan Corruption Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Motorway Road Traffic Guide Hyderabad Sukkur Money NHA All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

7 minutes ago

Collective efforts required to curb menace of begg ..

13 minutes ago

WHO experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety', but da ..

35 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

36 seconds ago

Dist admin seals 787 shopping malls, schools over ..

38 seconds ago

Russian Audit Chamber Finds No Irregularities in R ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.