Introduction Of New Political Culture Biggest Achievement Of PTI: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Introduction of new political culture biggest achievement of PTI: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here Monday said the biggest achievement of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) was introduction of new political culture in the country and making people aware of their rights and giving them courage to get and fight for their rights.

In an exclusive interview to ptv the other day, the Governor said that he had not remained part of any political party before joining PTI, adding that he was one year senior in politics than PTI as in March 1995, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to enter politics.

Shah Farman said he has the strongest belief from day one that his leader prime minister Imran Khan neither succumbs to any pressure nor tries to run away.

The Governor said he had served both as a provincial minister in the previous government and now as a governor but he never went abroad on any official or unofficial visits because of the salary he was getting.

"I have traveled all over the world in connection with my business before holding any public office" adding, this is the beauty of PTI's politics that the party has changed the political culture by its own actions and stands firm against the mafia," he remarked.

