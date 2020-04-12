Introduction of Remote Call Management System to Emergency Operations Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Remote call at the Emergency Operation Center has established by the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus and social and social distance.

Introduction of PDMA Emergency Helpline 1700 has been expanded to facilitate public guidance and social interaction whereby representatives of frontline departments committed to the prevention of coronavirus.

The public can easily contact the PDMA's Toll-Free Helpline 1700 for information on family members, doctors, medicine, safety and women, emergency services, rescue 1122, civil defense, Pakistan Citizens Portal and other key departments.

Remote call management system setup by PDMA aims to provide timely information on various issues to the public at home while maintaining social and social distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the current situation.