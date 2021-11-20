Introductory ceremony of 'Ameer Khusro Kalam' held

An introductory ceremony of 'Ameer Khusro Kalam' in the voice of famous singers Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) -Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :An introductory ceremony of 'Ameer Khusro Kalam' in the voice of famous singers Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) -Karachi.

The music stars participated in the ceremony and a video of 'Hazrat Ameer Khusro Kalam' was shown in the voice of Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari.

Singers Huma Mir and Uroosa Ali made the audience sway by performing evergreen songs in their beautiful voices, said a communique here on Saturday.

Singer Muhammad Ali Shehki sang his super-hit songs and received appreciation from the audience while Arif Ansari sang his evergreen songs to tribute to the eminent musicians of Pakistan film industry.

Renowned music producer Amjad Shah, later, spoke on the music and Sufi poetry of Ameer Khusro.