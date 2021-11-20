UrduPoint.com

Introductory Ceremony Of 'Ameer Khusro Kalam' Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:01 PM

Introductory ceremony of 'Ameer Khusro Kalam' held

An introductory ceremony of 'Ameer Khusro Kalam' in the voice of famous singers Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) -Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :An introductory ceremony of 'Ameer Khusro Kalam' in the voice of famous singers Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) -Karachi.

The music stars participated in the ceremony and a video of 'Hazrat Ameer Khusro Kalam' was shown in the voice of Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari.

Singers Huma Mir and Uroosa Ali made the audience sway by performing evergreen songs in their beautiful voices, said a communique here on Saturday.

Singer Muhammad Ali Shehki sang his super-hit songs and received appreciation from the audience while Arif Ansari sang his evergreen songs to tribute to the eminent musicians of Pakistan film industry.

Renowned music producer Amjad Shah, later, spoke on the music and Sufi poetry of Ameer Khusro.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Muhammad Ali Huma Mir From Industry

Recent Stories

KP Associate Engineers' cabinet notified

KP Associate Engineers' cabinet notified

2 minutes ago
 Twenty Arrested, 7 Injured at COVID-19 Protests in ..

Twenty Arrested, 7 Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Reports

2 minutes ago
 PHP police launches smog awareness campaign

PHP police launches smog awareness campaign

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian President

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian President

33 minutes ago
 Monaco fight back to share spoils with Lille

Monaco fight back to share spoils with Lille

29 minutes ago
 Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s 37th death anniversary is bein ..

Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s 37th death anniversary is being observed today

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.