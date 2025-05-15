Open Menu

Introductory Meeting Of PPF Held In KP Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly

An introductory meeting of the Parliamentary Population Forum (PPF) was held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday under the chairmanship of Forum Chairman MPA Iftikhar Ullah Jan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) An introductory meeting of the Parliamentary Population Forum (PPF) was held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday under the chairmanship of Forum Chairman MPA Iftikhar Ullah Jan.

The meeting focused on the future course of action and the role of the forum as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and UNFPA.

On this occasion, Chairman Iftikhar Ullah Jan stated that the purpose of the Parliamentary Population Forum is to adopt a comprehensive strategy for the welfare, development, and prosperity of the province's population.

He expressed his gratitude to UNFPA and the relevant departments for their participation, which added strength to the forum.

The meeting emphasized planning for population welfare, population control programs, and strong teamwork and coordination for the province's development.

The Chairman added that in future meetings, members of the Provincial and National Assemblies would also be engaged to further strengthen the forum.

He further stated that the forum would take concrete steps for the prosperity and development of the province, ensuring the cooperation of all stakeholders.

In the end, the Chairman expressed his appreciation to the UNFPA experts, the Population Welfare Department, the The Secretary and all members and staff who participated in the introductory meeting.

Important decisions were made during the meeting, and detailed discussions were held on the future strategy.

Recent Stories

Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly

Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I seri ..

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

42 minutes ago
 UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump o ..

UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..

42 minutes ago
 US President's visit highlights robust UAE-US econ ..

US President's visit highlights robust UAE-US economic ties

2 minutes ago
 National Skills University celebrates outstanding ..

National Skills University celebrates outstanding achievements of students

2 minutes ago
 PM terms Pakistan, Azerbaijan true brothers on ove ..

PM terms Pakistan, Azerbaijan true brothers on overwhelming support of Azeri peo ..

2 minutes ago
Islamabad United welcomes Rassie, Ben

Islamabad United welcomes Rassie, Ben

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

11 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

19 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

19 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan