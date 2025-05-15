Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly

An introductory meeting of the Parliamentary Population Forum (PPF) was held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday under the chairmanship of Forum Chairman MPA Iftikhar Ullah Jan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) An introductory meeting of the Parliamentary Population Forum (PPF) was held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday under the chairmanship of Forum Chairman MPA Iftikhar Ullah Jan.

The meeting focused on the future course of action and the role of the forum as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and UNFPA.

On this occasion, Chairman Iftikhar Ullah Jan stated that the purpose of the Parliamentary Population Forum is to adopt a comprehensive strategy for the welfare, development, and prosperity of the province's population.

He expressed his gratitude to UNFPA and the relevant departments for their participation, which added strength to the forum.

The meeting emphasized planning for population welfare, population control programs, and strong teamwork and coordination for the province's development.

The Chairman added that in future meetings, members of the Provincial and National Assemblies would also be engaged to further strengthen the forum.

He further stated that the forum would take concrete steps for the prosperity and development of the province, ensuring the cooperation of all stakeholders.

In the end, the Chairman expressed his appreciation to the UNFPA experts, the Population Welfare Department, the The Secretary and all members and staff who participated in the introductory meeting.

Important decisions were made during the meeting, and detailed discussions were held on the future strategy.