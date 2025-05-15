Introductory Meeting Of PPF Held In KP Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 07:19 PM
An introductory meeting of the Parliamentary Population Forum (PPF) was held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday under the chairmanship of Forum Chairman MPA Iftikhar Ullah Jan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) An introductory meeting of the Parliamentary Population Forum (PPF) was held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday under the chairmanship of Forum Chairman MPA Iftikhar Ullah Jan.
The meeting focused on the future course of action and the role of the forum as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and UNFPA.
On this occasion, Chairman Iftikhar Ullah Jan stated that the purpose of the Parliamentary Population Forum is to adopt a comprehensive strategy for the welfare, development, and prosperity of the province's population.
He expressed his gratitude to UNFPA and the relevant departments for their participation, which added strength to the forum.
The meeting emphasized planning for population welfare, population control programs, and strong teamwork and coordination for the province's development.
The Chairman added that in future meetings, members of the Provincial and National Assemblies would also be engaged to further strengthen the forum.
He further stated that the forum would take concrete steps for the prosperity and development of the province, ensuring the cooperation of all stakeholders.
In the end, the Chairman expressed his appreciation to the UNFPA experts, the Population Welfare Department, the The Secretary and all members and staff who participated in the introductory meeting.
Important decisions were made during the meeting, and detailed discussions were held on the future strategy.
Recent Stories
Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh
UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..
US President's visit highlights robust UAE-US economic ties
National Skills University celebrates outstanding achievements of students
PM terms Pakistan, Azerbaijan true brothers on overwhelming support of Azeri peo ..
Islamabad United welcomes Rassie, Ben
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulemas approve Quran app, back armed forces, declare Friday as ‘Day of Gratitude’21 minutes ago
-
Parvez Elahi granted one-time exemption on medical grounds21 minutes ago
-
Five reports laid before Senate21 minutes ago
-
Health workers provided motorcycles21 minutes ago
-
Two drug traffickers held21 minutes ago
-
‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ ongoing with zero waste targets in rural, urban areas31 minutes ago
-
Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly2 minutes ago
-
UAJK to celebrate operation Bunyan un Marsoos & military bravery41 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab holds ceremony to express gratitude to Pak Army41 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness drive41 minutes ago
-
International Day of Families observed41 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 3 injured in road accident41 minutes ago