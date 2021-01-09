UrduPoint.com
Introductory Meeting Of South Punjab Civil Secretariat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Introductory meeting of South Punjab civil secretariat

An introductory meeting with regard to holding introduction of people's representatives and bureaucracy designated at the Civil Secretariat South Punjab held, with Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman in the chair here at local circuit house on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :An introductory meeting with regard to holding introduction of people's representatives and bureaucracy designated at the Civil Secretariat South Punjab held, with Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman in the chair here at local circuit house on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Energy Minister Doctor Akhtar Malik, MNAs Ahmed Hassn Dehr and Ibrahim Khan, MPAs Mohammed Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Malik Wasif, Malik Saleem Labar, Qasim Abbas Langah, Sabeen Gul and Mahendra Pal Singh.

Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman speaking on the occasion assured of spending equal time both in Multan and Bahawalpur, with their Secretariats be authorized with equal role and function. He said he would keep on visiting all eleven districts of South Punjab to better confront with people's problems directly and with face to face.

He asked parliamentarians and people's representatives to guide him for better resolving masses' issues at their doorsteps. He termed functioning of South Punjab Secretariat a blissful achievement, saying, the people from all walks of life had welcomed the move with open arms.

Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik stressed on fixing Education, Health and Agriculture atop preference of Southern Punjab administration.

MNAs Ibrahim Khan and Ahmed Hassan said results of Southern Punjab must be trickled down to commoners mainly through focusing on agriculture's promotion since it had remained backbone of the region.

They sought brief access of Tatay-Pur interchange of motorway and metro bus service from Bosan road to civil secretariat.

Spokesman to the Punjab Chief Minister Mohammed Nadeem Qureshi underlined dearth of education and health facilities at the interior city, called for converting dispensary of kabutar Mandi to Town Hospital through an order with an immediate effect. He said Walled City project must be re-initiated and completed on priority basis.

On the occasion, Education Secretary Ihtesham Anwar, Housing Secretary Liaqat Ali Chatta, Health Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, C&W Secretary Usman Ali Khan and S & GAD Secretary Nausheen Malik, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood, Additional Secretary Rana Rizwan Qadir, City Police Officer Mahboob Rashid, DIG Prison Mohsin Chaudhary, Additional Secretary Sarfaraz Hussain Khan, Chief Engineer Irrigation Ashraf Bhatti and other officers deputed at civil secretariat.

