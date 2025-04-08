Introductory session of Young Leaders Parliament held

An introductory session of the Young Leaders Parliament held in Swabi, with Special Assistanct to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher, attended as the special guest on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An introductory session of the Young Leaders Parliament held in Swabi, with Special Assistanct to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher, attended as the special guest on Tuesday.

The session was attended by senior members of the Young Leaders Parliament, including Sareer Khan Yousafzai, Asfandyar Khan, Dr Abbas, Zafar Ali, Mohammad Shamwil, Mohsin Ahmed, Mohammad Suleman, along with newly elected parliamentary members.

The participants presented their suggestions to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the youth platform in the future.

During the event, Abdul Karim Tordher, provided valuable insights into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's ongoing youth employment schemes, as well as the developmental projects underway in the district.

He also shared updates on the government's efforts in promoting development and governance in the province.

The Special Assistant lauded the efforts of the youth and assured them of his full support moving forward.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to provide opportunities for the youth to utilize their talents and encourage them to play a pivotal role in the nation's development.