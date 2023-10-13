Open Menu

Introductory Talk On Books Held At PU Library

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Punjab University Library organized introductory talk on ‘Baqiyaat-e-Iqbal’ compiled by Dr. Syed Taqi Aabdi and ‘Political Philosophy of Kautilya: The Arthashastra and after’ by Rajvir Sharma

On this occasion, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Director Institute of urdu Language and Literature Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Centre for South Asian Studies Assistant Professor Dr Mariam Kamal, Dr Taqi Aabdi, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

The Urdu book was a collection of literary residue of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the talk on this book was presented by Dr Muhammad Kamran.

He shared the biographical sketch of the renowned poet, his style and the themes of the poetry. Dr Taqi Aabdi shed light on the work of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He recited some poems from the book which shows that the literary residue of Allama Muhammad Iqbal was equally beautiful and mesmerizing.

Dr Mariam Kamal presented the talk on the political thought of ‘Kautilya’.

She explained the change of political ideologies in the subcontinent before the colonial era as narrated by the author of the book.

At the conclusion, Dr Haroon Usmani thanked the speakers for their magnificent talks and the audience for their lively participation.

On this occasion, Dr Kamran told APP that Iqbal was a dominant figure in the twentieth century and influenced millions of people around the world.

He said that no philosophical and literary history would be completed without attention to major role played by Muhammad Iqbal for the well-being of people.

During his lifetime he demonstrated unprecedented consciousness for the safe future of mankind.

Dr Usmani said that most of the major thinkers have acknowledged Iqbal’s contribution and influence.

He added that Iqbal’s Urdu and Persian poetry are the source of inspiration for millions.

Thousands of books and articles in many languages are written about him, he said, adding that, it was not an exaggeration to say that he had acquired a prominent position among the most towering thinkers around the world.

