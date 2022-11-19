Introductory talks on books held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University library Book Club organized an introductory book talk programme and two books of the month were 'Psychopolitics' by Byung-Chul Han and an Oriental classic in urdu Language 'Kalila-wa-Dimna'.

According to a PU spokesman here Saturday, Prof Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyer from Institute of Urdu Language and Literature talked on 'Kalila-wa-Dimna'. He as a literary critic presented historical and literary analysis of the oriental classic. He informed the audience about the literary and contextual importance of the book along with narrating extracts from the book for students interest.

Department of Philosophy Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Rasheed Arshad introduced the book "Psychopolitics". He in a philosophical yet simple and interesting manner presented the ideas discussed in the book. He explained the triviality of modern narratives of human freedom in both personal and social contexts.

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani thanked the speakers and audience for their livelycontribution to the programme.

A larger number of students and faculty member were also present.