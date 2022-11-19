UrduPoint.com

Introductory Talks On Books Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Introductory talks on books held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University library Book Club organized an introductory book talk programme and two books of the month were 'Psychopolitics' by Byung-Chul Han and an Oriental classic in urdu Language 'Kalila-wa-Dimna'.

According to a PU spokesman here Saturday, Prof Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyer from Institute of Urdu Language and Literature talked on 'Kalila-wa-Dimna'. He as a literary critic presented historical and literary analysis of the oriental classic. He informed the audience about the literary and contextual importance of the book along with narrating extracts from the book for students interest.

Department of Philosophy Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Rasheed Arshad introduced the book "Psychopolitics". He in a philosophical yet simple and interesting manner presented the ideas discussed in the book. He explained the triviality of modern narratives of human freedom in both personal and social contexts.

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani thanked the speakers and audience for their livelycontribution to the programme.

A larger number of students and faculty member were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Nasir From

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

3 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

3 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.