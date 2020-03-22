UrduPoint.com
Intruding Animals Disturb Kavaan's Health In Islamabad Zoo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Intruding animals disturb Kavaan's health in Islamabad Zoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The only elephant Kavaan of Islamabad Zoo had surfaced once again on the social media where its photograph featuring the wild animal standing his head facing the wall was found disturbed by the Zoo officials due to intruding animals entering his enclosure from a broke a fence.

Talking to APP, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Director Zoo Rana Tahir said it was observed by the Zoo staff that the animal's stomach was not well and had poor sleep that required having a proper vet to examine Kavaan's health.

The vet had suggested some changes in the diet scale of Kavaan and the recommendations were being followed to provide best relief to the wild animal, he added.

Mr Tahir regretted that people criticizing the zoo administration lacked basic information about wildlife care and its management. The zoo staff was recently trained by an American zoologist that had helped further enhance the capacity of the administration to look after the wildlife in zoo on global standards.

He noted that some non-governmental organizations were dubiously highlighting the issue to take the possession of Kavaan to release it in a so-called wildlife sanctuary. "This elephant is our asset and belongs to the children of Pakistan that have the right to learn about this mighty species of wildlife as this zoo is a potential source of education for children," he added.

It merits mention here that according to a document available with the agency a private zoo consultant Dr Masood-Ul-Haq had visited the Islamabad Zoo on March 17, 2020 and checked the elephant and suggested for a change in ration scale.

Dr Masood had advised to prepare estimate for outer fencing installation of elephant enclosure as wild boars are entering inside the enclosure that's why not getting proper sleep. The zoo administration should also provide mustard oil by making solution in water to rub on the skin to reflect the shiny skin. "Stop sand provision in elephant enclosure for enrichment purpose. Provide and pour limestone chalking at the outer fence of elephant enclosure." The details of ration scale mentioned Sugar Cane 120 kilogrammes (kgs), Roti 6kg, Banana 6 dozen, Apple 5kg, Parched Grams 1.5kg, Stomach Powder 500 grammes, Iodine Salt 1 kg, Green Fodder 60 kg.

Another Zoo official informed that the intruding wild boars were eating the food of Kavaan and had created serious problem for the animal that resulted in his bad stomach and poor sleep.

