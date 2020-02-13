UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int't Conference On Media, Conflict Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

The two-day International Conference on Media and Conflict (ICMC) 2020, organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) a research and communication project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) concluded here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):The two-day International Conference on Media and Conflict (ICMC) 2020, organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) a research and communication project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) concluded here Wednesday.

The conference was inaugurated by President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday while Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Senator Faisal Javed was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, said a press release issued here.

Secretary, Ministry of Information, Akbar Hussain Durrani, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Council (CII), Dr. Qibla Ayaz and a number of dignitaries, officials, scholars, journalists, students and other participants also attended the ceremony.

The conference brought together a number of renowned national and international scholars, academics, journalists and practitioners to deliberate on the role of digital media in peace building.

It also showcased latest research on the dynamics and impacts of online disinformation, violent extremism and hate speech.

A special workshop organized in collaboration with UNESCO and the Media Matters for Democracy (MMFD) sensitized and educated students, youth and young professionals on identifying and tackling disinformation in the online space.

On the first day, the conference also featured the 'PurAzm Pakistan Awards' ceremony to recognize courageous Pakistanis, who showcased exemplary resilience and bravery in face of violent extremism and served as inspiration for fellow Pakistanis. A book featuring their inspirational stories was also launched during the ceremony.

In his keynote speech, Senator Faisal Javed said, "The Pakistani nation overcame the menace of terrorism and violent extremism due to valiance of its armed forces and the resilience of the people.

For ensuring lasting peace, it is important that the present of digital media is appropriately mapped and its future is predicted through effective research. As a progressive nation, we should continue playing our role for nation-building, especially by projecting the positive image of the country." Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Akbar Hussain Durrani appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) in organizing the conference.

He said, "This Conference is an extension of the Government of Pakistan's vision for promoting sustainable peace, interfaith harmony and social cohesion in the society. We are glad that we are amongst the first nations to realize and act against disinformation, violent extremism and hate speech in the online space." Earlier, CEO Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), Shabbir Anwar thanked the worthy guests, participants and partnering institutions for their support.

He also highlighted a number of initiatives his organization is undertaking to foster peace and harmony in the country.

"ICMC 2020," he added, "furthers Pakistan Peace Collective's sustained efforts for peace building. The outcomes of this conference," he concluded, "would translate into effective policy interventions and information and communication campaigns for building lasting peace in the country."Renowned scholars and academics from the US, UK, Turkey and Australia were part of the conference who shared their research as well as relevant case studies from different countries of the world. Pakistan's leading universities National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Iqra University had partnered up with PPC for ICMC 2020, while Samaa News, Hum News and Independent Urdu were media partners of the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Technology Australia Turkey Democracy Young United Kingdom Allama Iqbal Open University 2020 National University Media Event From Government CII Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

1 minute ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

52 minutes ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

47 minutes ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Jebel Haf ..

2 hours ago

Innovation Arabia 13 to discuss challenges posed b ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.