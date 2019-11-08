UrduPoint.com
Int't Financial Institutions Delegation Appreciate Circular Debt Capping Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

A high level delegation of international financial institutions comprising of members from International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Friday appreciated and expressed satisfaction over effective development of circular debt capping Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):A high level delegation of international financial institutions comprising of members from International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Friday appreciated and expressed satisfaction over effective development of circular debt capping Plan.

The appreciation and satisfaction was conveyed during a meeting with delegation of IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank which met Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan here, said a press release issue here.

During the meeting, Secretary Power Division, Irfan Ali and other senior officials were also present.

Steps and measures taken by the Power Division were discussed in detail in the meeting.

The Delegation was apprised about technical/ administrative measures taken by the Power Division in that regard.

The Federal Minister for Power thanked the delegation for their approval of the Circular Debt Capping plan.

